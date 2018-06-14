Fewer than 15,000 homes built in Republic last year - CSO

The Government’s housing numbers have been overestimating the supply of new homes for several years, in some cases by up to 50 per cent, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveal.

The CSO’s “new dwelling completions” series, published for the first time on Thursday, shows there were just under 14,500 new housing units built in the State last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 45 per cent.

However, this was 25 per cent less than the 19,271 figure originally estimated by the Department of Housing, which was based on electricity connections data.

The department has up to now used ESB metering data as a proxy to count new homes, the logic being that developers will not bring a house to market until it is connected to the grid.

However, the overhang of so-called ghost estates from the boom has muddied the picture with many units built previously coming back into stock, effectively exaggerating the true level of supply.

The CSO’s new numbers show that just under 10,000 new homes were built in 2016, which was 50 per cent less than official estimates at the time.

They also show that the majority of new homes built last year were in Dublin (5,602), Cork (1,402), Meath (1,108), and Kildare(985). Over half (58 per cent) were part of housing schemes, while 28 per cent were single units and 14 per cent were apartments.

The CSO figures indicate that there were just 3,526 new dwellings built in the first quarter of 2018, suggesting the Central Bank’s forecast for 23,000 new builds this year may be overly optimistic.

The CSO’s figures, which date back to 2011 and will be produced on a quarterly basis from now on, still utilise electricity connections data as their primary source.

However, they also take into acount stamp duty and Building Energy Ratings (BER) data along with information from the latest population census and the GeoDirectory property database to get a more accurate picture of construction rates here.

They show the number of new dwellings completed declined from 6,994 in 2011 to a low of 4,575 in 2013, reflecting the steep fall-off in house building here after the crash. At the height of the boom in 2006, a record 92,000 homes were built in the Republic.

Since 2013, housing completions have begun to rise again, but at a more moderate rate than previously thought.

”There has been much debate around the reliability of the data analysing the number of new dwelling completions in Ireland, ” the CSO’s Kevin Culhane said. “The core problem has been that no single, authoritative data source exists.”

“ Those administrative data sets which are available are fragmented and tend to either over- or under-represent actual new dwelling completions in any given time period, meaning that taken in isolation, none can provide an accurate count,” he said.

“For the first time, the best available housing related data sets have been combined and linked using innovative new data analysis techniques, to produce the most comprehensive and accurate count of new dwelling completions currently available,” Mr Culhane said.