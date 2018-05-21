Feeding Ireland’s Future aims to help young jobseekers

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, in collaboration with Efficient Consumer Approach Ireland (ECR), has launched its fifth annual initiative to provide young jobseekers with practical help and advice on developing their key skills and give them hands-on experience of careers in a range of sectors.

The Feeding Ireland’s Future (FIF) initiative will run from Monday until June 1st, with 20 companies, including Aryzta Europe, Nissan Ireland and Mars Ireland participating in the scheme.

This year, about 300 people under the age of 24 will take part.

“Feeding Ireland’s Future provides a unique opportunity for young people to learn directly from employers how to stand out when applying for jobs, while identifying and highlighting their individual strengths and talents,” said Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty.

Ms Doherty welcomed the support of the companies, many of whom have taken part in FIF since it launched.