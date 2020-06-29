Falling house prices, Ryanair job threats, and Aldi’s new delivery service

House prices fell by almost 3 per cent to an average price of €268,000 as Covid-19 struck in the second quarter of the year, according to property website, Myhome.ie. Barry O’Halloran examines the latest report.

Ryanair has warned it could close bases at Cork and Shannon airports and let go up to 120 pilots after talks with unions on job cuts ended inconclusively.

With the Government’s Phase 3 easing of Covid-19 restrictions coming into play today, Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland warns that many restaurants can be saved but only if the supports are properly put in place by the Government.

Supermarket chain Aldi is partnering with food delivery service Deliveroo to trial home grocery deliveries for customers in Dublin. Charlie Taylor has the details.

It comes as new survey out this morning shows shoppers’ caution about spending eased this month as Government Covid-19 restrictions eased.

Barry also reports that a law setting minimum pay and pension contributions for electricians would have forced smaller contractors to lay off workers, one company said at the weekend. The High Court last week struck down part of the Act which allows the Government to make sectoral employment orders.

Laura Slattery reports that Screen Ireland has awarded ¤3.2 million to Irish production companies in its first ‘slate funding’ since the 2008 financial crisis. This type of funding is regarded as the industry’s equivalent of R&D and gives producers the support to develop a range of film, television and animation projects.

Chris Johns argues the lesson for a second Covid wave is clear: don’t shut down the economy. He references new in-depth research that shows “it just creates unemployment but doesn’t stop the deaths.”

