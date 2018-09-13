Exports helped drive economic growth of 2.5% in second quarter

The Irish economy grew by 2.5 per cent in the second quarter of this year, five times the euro area average, on the back of another strong pick-up in exports.

The latest quarterly national accounts from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) suggest output increased across all major sectors of the economy.

The figures show output from State’s fast-growing ICT sector grew by nearly 12 per cent while industrial output increased by 5.3 per cent in volume terms.

The more domestically focused distribution, transport, hotel and restaurant sectors grew 3.9 per cent, while the construction sector grew by 3.2 per cent.

Personal consumption

Personal consumption of goods and services, a key component of domestic demand, rose by 1.5 per cent.

However investment fell by 1.4 per cent due to a fall-off in spending on machinery and equipment and intellectual property.

On the trade side, exports of goods and services rose by nearly 6 per cent while imports fell by 0.3 per cent.