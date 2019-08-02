Exchequer surplus nears €900m at end-July

The Exchequer had a surplus of €896 million at the end of July, compared with a shortfall of €277 million at the same stage last year, official figures show.

According to the Department of Finance, the €1.173 billion improvement was down to increased taxes and other revenue.

Exchequer returns released on Friday show that workers and businesses paid a total of €31.945 million in tax during the seven months to the end of July.

This was €2.255 billion or 7.6 per cent more than during the same period in 2018.

The Government spent €29.41 billion in the period to the end of July, an increase of €1.8 billion or 6.6 per cent on the first seven months of 2018.