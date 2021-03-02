Exchequer deficit swells to €14bn as lockdown hits tax take

The public finances fell deeper into the red last month as spending on various pandemic-related supports rose and tax receipts fell.

Speaking to reporters, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the exchequer deficit – on a rolling 12-month basis – swelled to just over €14 billion in February.

This was fuelled by a combination of falling tax revenues and increased spending on supports for impacted workers and businesses, he said.

Mr Donohoe said tax receipts for the first two months of the year were €800 million down on the period last year.

While income tax receipts have held up well and are slightly ahead of where they were last year, he said the current lockdown, which has resulted in the closure of all but essential retail, had hit Vat receipts hard.

Revenue from the sales tax was down €400 million on last year, he said.

The Department of Finance is due to publish the full exchequer returns for February later this afternoon.

“ I expect that – as restrictions continue – tax revenues will continue to decline and we will continue to run a very significant deficit,” Mr Donohoe said, while noting the ongoing rollout of vaccines provided some grounds for optimism.

The Department of Finance has suspended its normal monthly tax profiles, which are used to benchmark the performance of each tax head, because of the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.