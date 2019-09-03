Exchequer boost for Government ahead of budget

The Government has received a timely boost ahead of next month’s budget with the latest exchequer returns showing it is on course to hit its tax and spending targets for the year.

The figures, which will be central to the budgetary arithmetic, show the Government collected just over €35 billion in taxes in the eight months to the end of August.

This was €233 million (0.7 per cent) ahead of what the Department of Finance had expected and over €2.6 billion up on last year, reflecting the current strength of the economy.

Vat receipts for the eight-month period, however, came in 1.4 per cent below profile at €9.9 billion amid concern the current Brexit uncertainty may be hurting consumer spending.

The department played down the softer Vat number, noting that August was a non-Vat due month and that receipts were still up in year-on-year terms.

Income tax receipts, the Government’s largest source of revenue, raised just over €14 billion, which the department said was “in-line with target”.

Tax

Corporation tax was once again the star performer, bringing in €4.9 billion, which was €314 million or nearly 7 per cent ahead of target.

The business tax has generated recorded revenues in recent years but the Government has been repeatedly warned not to use the current surge in receipts to fund permanent day-to-day spending measures because of its inherent volatility.

The public finances were also boosted by excise duty, which was behind target for most of last year due to the introduction of plain packaging for tobacco products, but has exceeded expectations in 2019. It generated €3.9 billion, 3 per cent ahead of target.

The figures gave rise to an exchequer deficit of €625 million for August, compared to a deficit of €1.8 billion at the same point last year. The €1.2 billion year-on-year improvement was driven by increases across all revenue streams, the department said.

On the spending side, total net voted expenditure was just under €34 billion for the eight-month period, which was up €2.1 billion or 6.8 per cent in year-on-year terms. This was broadly in-line with profile, below by 1.1 per cent or €365 million, the department said.