European economy heading towards period of ‘subdued growth’

The European economy is expected to sustain its seven-year run of growth for the next two years, but “looks to be heading towards a protracted period of more subdued growth and muted inflation,” the commission predicts in its autumn economic forecast.

GDP growth for the eurozone is forecast to be lower than predicted in the summer: 1.1 per cent growth this year and 1.2 per cent in 2020 and 2021, according to leaked reports of the forecasts.

For the EU as a whole, GDP is forecast to rise by 1.4 per cent in 2019, 2020 and 2021. “With global GDP growth set to remain weak, growth in Europe will depend on the strength of more domestically-oriented sectors,” the report says, while acknowledging that “domestic growth drivers alone are unlikely to be sufficient to power strong growth.”

Fiscal policies

The eurozone’s aggregate public debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to continue declining to 84.1 per cent in 2021. But: “Government balances, by contrast, are expected to deteriorate slightly,” the report says, also due to “somewhat looser discretionary fiscal policies in some Member States.”

The news for Rome’s new government is not good. Italy’s government debt will increase from 136.2 per cent of GDP this year to 137.4 per cent in 2021, and its economy will grow by only 0.1 per cent this year, 0.4 per cent in 2020, and 0.7 per cent in 2021.

The government faces a challenge to convince markets that it is firmly in control and that political stability is the order of the day.