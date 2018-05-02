European Commission proposes higher EU spending after 2021

The European Commission has proposed a moderate increase in EU spending for the next seven-year budget period in a package approved by the college on Wednesday.

The union’s current trillion-euro budget, the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), would see “commitments” rise between 2021 and 2027 to €1.27 trillion, in current prices. It is to be funded in part by cuts of around six per cent in both agriculture and cohesion funding.

The commitments would translate into 1.11 per cent of the EU27’s gross national income (GNI), roughly a ten per cent increase on the last budget round.

That will mean the national EU contributions from net contributor states like Ireland will also need to increase by on average around 10 per cent and despite the budget’s moderation will prove difficult to agree unanimously.

The talks with member-states are expected to be prolonged. The Commission had hoped that agreement would be reached ahead of next May’s European Parliament elections, but few expect that deadline to be met, although a number of states, Ireland included, have already indicated a willingness to raise their contributions subject to reforms of the budget.

The “new” Europe states are already engaged in a battle to defend cohesion and farm spending. They, like all the 27 (the UK is not party to the discussion), can each veto a final deal.

The imminent departure of the UK - a potential but still uncertain €94 billion hole - and the prioritisation of new budget lines for defence, border controls, and the digital economy, leave a big spending gap to be bridged.

And inevitably the two major areas of EU funding, CAP and cohesion and structural funding, representing 72 per cent of the budget, will face a squeeze down to around 60 per cent of the total. Between them they cost €775 billion in 2014-20, and the proposed savings represent around €50 billion for other programmes.

Ireland will be particularly concerned about farm payment cutbacks although it is expected that the Commission will propose cuts to direct payments to farmers be made degressively, by progressively reducing acreage-based payments to larger farms.

Richest farmers

The Commission points out that 80 per cent of direct payments go to only 20 per cent of the richest farmers - plenty of room there to ensure that small farmers are protected, it argues.

The budget also proposes a 40 per cent increase in research funding, and a virtual doubling on the Erasmus student programme. Border protection and immigration measures will take up €35 billion. A border force of up to 10,000-strong is proposed.

The Commission has backed off demands from some member states for political “conditionality”, measures that would cut financial contributions to those states which refused to show “solidarity” by sharing resettlement of refugees or where there was substantial erosion of the rule of law. Poland and Hungary were being targeted.

Instead the budget package proposes stricter “financial management” rules that allow funds to be cut off to countries where an erosion of the rule of law threaten the ability to police EU spending controls. It’s not about “values,” but “sound financial management.”

To sweeten the pill on migrant resettlement the Commission proposes additional payments to those states willing to participate.

The Commission is suggesting raising the legal amount it can ask member states contribute to the budget - from 1.2 per cent to 1.29 per cent of GNI - in order to provide a safety net for borrowing on the markets for a “fiscal stabilisation mechanism”.

The idea would be to borrow on the international markets against the promise that member states would guarantee repayment of funding to assist states facing asymmetric economic shocks.

The Commission compromise proposal means that member states would not have to pay in to a “rainy day insurance fund”, a prospect that Germany and other fiscal conservatives were particularly chary of.