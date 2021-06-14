Europe plans new directive on corporate tax

The European Commission plans to propose a new directive to ensure “uniform implementation across all European Union member states” of any deal on international rules for corporate taxation. The Government has previously suggested such rules could cost Ireland up to €2 billion annually.

The European economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, was due this afternoon to tell an online conference of Dublin-based Institute of International & European Affairs (IIEA) that any deal on the so-called Pillar 1 talks at the OECD would be implemented in the EU through a new directive, according to a copy of his proposed speech circulated ahead of delivery.

His speech says that any OECD deal on so-called Pillar 2 issues, which deal with how to tax the digital economy, would not be enforced in the EU through a new directive. Instead, it would require changes to existing directives and proposed legislation to ensure a common approach.

The commissioner in his speech this afternoon was due to say that he recognised Ireland is “wary” of the proposed new rules to rein in corporate tax avoidance, which it is feared by the Government could rein in Ireland’s ability to compete for international investment.

But he insisted Ireland, with its workforce and business environment, still has “all the tools” to maintain its offering, even in the face of new tax rules that may crimp its advantages.

He was due to say that “loopholes and mismatches” between EU states’ tax systems were leading to “aggressive tax planning” by multinationals.