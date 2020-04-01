Euro zone unemployment drops to 12-year low on eve of virus measures

Unemployment in the euro zone fell to a 12-year low in February, the month before coronavirus containment measures began to be introduced widely across Europe. The jobless rate was 7.3 per cent in the 19 countries sharing the euro

zone, the lowest level since March 2008, EU statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday. However, this is expected to shoot up in March with the onset of lockdown measures across the bloc.

In the 27-member European Union unemployment was 6.5 per cent of the workforce, unchanged from January and so holding at the lowest rate recorded since the start of monthly data in February 2000. Eurostat estimated that 12.047 million people in the euro area and 13.984 million people in the wider EU were unemployed in February, declines of respectively 88,000 and 62,000 respectively.

Unemployment ranged from 2 per cent in the Czech Republic and 2.9 per cent in the Netherlands and Poland to 13.6 per cent in Spain and 16.3 per cent in Greece. - Reuters