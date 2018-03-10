EU-US talks on trade tariffs ‘frank’ but bring no immediate clarity

The Europe Union’s most senior trade official has said talks with the United States on an exemption for the EU from new trade tariffs mooted by Donald Trump will continue next week.

European trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom met US trade envoy Robert Lighthizer in Brussels on Saturday for what she described as “frank” discussions which “brought no immediate clarity”.

“As a close security and trade partner of the US, the EU must be excluded from the announced measures,” Ms Malmstrom tweeted following the meeting. “No immediate clarity on the exact US procedure for exemption however, so discussions will continue next week.”

Mr Trump signed an order on Thursday to set import tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum, to come into effect in 15 days. But he exempted Canada and Mexico and held out the possibility of excluding other allies.

The US president’s plan would affect EU steel exports, valued at €5.3 billion and aluminium exports worth €1.1 billion last year, and has opened the door to the prospect of an imminent transatlantic trade war.

The plan has sparked opposition within his Republican Party, prompted the resignation of his top economic adviser – Gary Cohn – and created the risk of retaliation across the globe.

Complaints

It has also opened the door to a slew of complaints to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which has never ruled on a dispute involving trade restrictions justified on national-security grounds.

The EU has become increasingly exasperated with Mr Trump’s “America First” agenda, viewing it as a threat to the multilateral trade order that the US played a leading role in building after the second World War. It intends to hit a range of US goods with punitive tariffs in retaliation should the bloc face the US import taxes.

Meanwhile, Japan’s trade minister sought an exemption from the tariffs on steel and aluminium on Saturday and called for “calm-headed behaviour” in the dispute. Hiroshige Seko told a news conference Mr Lighthizer had only explained the schedule and procedure of the US actions in talks in Brussels. Mr Seko said he believed there was still time for Japan to secure an exemption.

“We expressed our concern. It could disrupt the steel and aluminium markets of the world and have a negative impact,” Mr Seko told reporters after meeting Mr Lighthizer to seek an exemption for Japanese producers.

“We call for calm-headed behaviour,” Mr Seko added.

Japan, he said, would stick to WTO rules in terms of taking measures.

“If there is a violation, then we will seek consultations. We will look at the impact on Japanese businesses and make a final decision.” - Reuters