EU upgrades Irish economy but warns of risks

The uncertainty around Ireland’s economic outlook remains “elevated” because of Brexit and possible changes to international tax and trade, the European Commission has warned.

Nonetheless, in its spring forecast, the Commission upgraded its growth projection for Ireland to 5.7 per cent for 2018, up from 4.4 per cent previously.

This is the second fastest growth in the EU, just behind Malta at 5.8 per cent. Brussels also upped its growth forecast for Ireland to 4.1 per cent in 2019 from 3.1 per cent previously.

However, it cautioned about volatility in Ireland’s headline national accounts.

While the Irish economy grew by 7.8 per cent in gross domestic product (GDP) terms last year, well above the euro area average, the Commission said GDP number was distorted by the activities of multinational companies.

It said the near 7 per cent jump in exports in 2017 was largely driven by exports of royalties attributed to the intellectual property assets registered in Ireland rather than export volume increases.

“While volatility in the headline national accounts figures is likely to continue in the near term because of the role of multinational companies, the domestic economy is expected to remain robust, supported by positive labour market trends and investment in construction,” the Commission said.

Household incomes also grew, driven by a modest increase in hourly wages and robust job creation, it said, noting a gradual tightening of the labour market would put upward pressure on wages and thus support household consumption in the short term.

While the the Government deficit was moving closer to “balance” risks to the fiscal outlook remain.

Specifically, it highlighted the sustainability of Government revenue from “certain sources, notably corporate tax”. Almost 40 per cent of corporation tax revenue here comes from just 10 large multinationals.

The uncertainty around Ireland’s economic outlook remains elevated and relates primarily to the outcome of the negotiations between the UK and the EU as well as changes to the international taxation and trade environment,” the Commission concluded.

It also noted that a high degree of unpredictability remains linked to the activities of multinationals, which could drive headline GDP growth in either direction.

The Commission predicted economic growth for the euro area would slow this year and next from a peak expansion in 2017, underlining the need to quickly implement euro zone reforms while the expansion is still strong.

The Commission forecast that economic growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro would slow down to 2.0 per cent next year from 2.3 per cent expected this year after it peaked at 2.4 per cent in 2017.

“Overall, the risks to the forecast have risen and are now tilted to the downside,” the Commission said. Among the risks, the Commission listed financial market volatility, the pro-cyclical fiscal stimulus in the United States that could lead to overheating and a faster rise in US interest rates and an escalation of trade protectionism.

“To be more resilient, we also have to make sure we have the capacity to use macroeconomic policy in the future, which means we need to continue reducing debt; and we need an ambitious push to complete the Economic and Monetary Union,” the head of the Commission’s economics department Marco Buti said.

He said the risks made it all the more important for EU leaders push ahead with euro zone reform in June. - Additional reporting by Reuters