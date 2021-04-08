EU to hit summer vaccination target, says Paschal Donohoe

The EU will vaccinate most of its population by the summer, Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, said on Thursday.

“We will get there and we will deliver that,” Mr Donohoe told an International Monetary Fund (IMF) event, referring to the bloc’s target of vaccinating 70 per cent of its citizens by the summer.

The Minister acknowledged that the EU had difficulties with the programme at the outset, as it had no experience of centralising a vaccination scheme on this scale.

“As we move into next year you will see the EU being able to supply billions of vaccines,” Mr Donohoe said. “We are making progress and that’s a reason for optimism.”