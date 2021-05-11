EU remains committed to NI protocol despite ‘early difficulties’

The European Union has said “early difficulties” have emerged in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol, but insisted it will adopt a “calm but firm approach” with the United Kingdom to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.

The protocol has been among the most divisive provisions in the Brexit withdrawal agreement to date, and is staunchly opposed by unionists. It seeks to avoid a hard border on the island via the imposition of a trade border between Britain and Northern Ireland.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, speaking on Tuesday to the Institute of International & European Affairs, a Dublin-based think-tank, said Ireland has “the most at stake” in the relationship between the EU and the UK.

“We do see the emergence of some early difficulties,” he said. “Some relate to the withdrawal of the UK from the EU single market, which is an unavoidable consequence of the type of Brexit pursued by the UK government.

“Other issues relate to implementation of the agreement, including the Northern Ireland protocol. To address these issues, the EU plans to be fully solution-oriented, and engage constructively with the UK authorities, keeping a calm but firm approach.

“I would like to reiterate the EU’s commitment to making the protocol work, and I would add that doing so relies on joint action, through the joint bodies under the withdrawal agreement.

“Ongoing discussions at technical level will continue in the coming weeks. It is in the strong mutual interest of the EU and UK to make our trade relationship work.”

DUP

Asked specifically what message he would give to the leadership candidates of the Democratic Unionist Party on the protocol, Mr Dombrovskis appealed for co-operation but insisted the bloc would continue to ensure there is no hard border on the island.

“We are very committed to the successful implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol and ensuring that there is no hard border on the island of Ireland,” he said. “We will continue to ensure this. Of course it requires the joint efforts of the EU and the UK to function smoothly.”

Separately, Mr Dombrovskis said there had been a “marked improvement” in transatlantic relations between the EU and the United States since US president Joe Biden took office.

“We have mutually suspended the tariffs imposed in the Airbus-Boeing dispute in order to seek a negotiated solution,” he said. “We have welcomed the US re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement.”