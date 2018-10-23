EU rejects Italian budget in unprecedented rebuke

The European Commission has formally rejected Italy’s draft budget, an unprecedented step for euro zone fiscal authorities that will force Rome’s populist government to rein in its spending plans or face fines from Brussels.

The commission voted to request changes to the spending plans for 2019, which smash through previously agreed deficit targets.

Valdis Dombrovskis, the commission vice-president responsible for the euro, said that Brussels had “no alternative” than to request changes to draft budget plans submitted by Italy earlier this month, saying they breached previous commitments the country had made to reduce its deficit and debt levels.

Speaking in Strasbourg, Mr Dombrovskis said that explanations sent by Italy earlier this week were “not convincing” and did not “change our earlier conclusions of a particularly serious non-compliance”.

The move marks the first time that Brussels has requested changes to a country’s spending plans. It means Rome has three weeks to either make changes or ignore the commission’s warnings.

If Italy refuses to budge, Brussels’ next step would be to open an “excessive deficit procedure” that could end with financial sanctions in 2019. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018.