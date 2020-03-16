EU finance ministers plan for crisis, AIB moves to help staff, and boffins are back

European Union finance ministers will on Monday discuss the impact of the coronavirus and measures to restart their economies. The move comes as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said the Government will do all it can to ensure the Irish economy bounces back from the Covid-19 crisis.

AIB is to provide full pay to staff whose partners are healthcare workers during the Covid-19 crisis, once they have dependents. The move means affected employees of the bank will be able to step away from their day jobs to mind children or others who need care, allowing their partners to attend work during what is a critical period for the health service. Charlie Taylor reports.

The Government should direct ferries transporting goods to prioritise the safety of lorry drivers on board to guarantee continued supply of vital products into the State, the haulage industry said.

Dublin company, Buymie, that shops for, collects and delivers groceries from supermarkets to customers is pitching its technology to the Government as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus. Simon Carswell reports.

Away from Covid-19 news, concern has been raised about the Irish construction industry’s over-reliance on foreign funding with new figures showing overseas investors accounted for nearly three quarters of the €2.4 billion invested in the private rented sector (PRS) here last year. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco will cut capital spending as it prepares for a prolonged period of lower crude prices after its largest shareholder launched an oil price war.

Finally, back to coronavirus, and Brendan Greeley reports on a US test case in Seattle on whether shops can keep their doors open despite social distancing.

