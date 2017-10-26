Escalating tracker scandal, ECB stimulus and ‘tech bro’ culture under spotlight

The Central Bank says it remains in dispute with some banks about the extent of tracker mortgage overcharging, while the State’s five largest home lenders have revealed that the number of impacted borrowers may be as high as 21,134. Joe Brennan reports, while Cliff Taylor analyses the scandal.

The European Central Bank’s €2.3 trillion monetary stimulus programme helped shave €4 billion off the 2017 interest bill once forecast for the Republic, according to the head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA). The ECB is expected to announce today that it will ease back the stimulus in 2018. Joe Brennan reports.

Power to the people: Regulators have moved the prospect of a €1.5 billion investment in two electricity cables connecting Ireland with France and Wales a step closer. Barry O’Halloran reports.

LN-Gaiety Holdings, a joint venture between Irish impresario Denis Desmond and global music behemoth Live Nation, has received the go-ahead to take control of the Isle of Wight music festival. Mark Paul reports.

A new “North East Quarter” in the heart of Belfast will be created under a major £400 million regeneration project, under plans submitted by Castlebrooke Investments. Francess McDonnell has the details.

In the Net Results column, Charlie Taylor writes that the number of female-founded technology start-ups in Ireland is on the rise - but with the sector burdened by a “tech bros” culture, there is no call for complacency.

