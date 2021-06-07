Eoin Ó Broin: Our dysfunctional housing system can be fixed
Case for large-scale State investment in public housing never stronger
We need a better regulated and more stable private sector focused on long-term affordable housing need not short-term financial gain. Photograph: RollingNews.ie
The housing policies of the past decade have failed. Over reliance on private developers and institutional investors to deliver a sufficient supply of homes in the right places and the right price has not worked.
The most pressing question is not whether we need a change of approach, but how profound should that change be.