Employment surpasses pre-crash peak

The number of people employed in the Irish economy has eclipsed its pre-crash peak, marking a major milestone for the State.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show total employment in the first quarter of 2018 rose to 2.237 million.

This was marginally above the boom-time high recorded in the final quarter of 2007.

This means that statistically all the jobs lost during the downturn have now been recovered.

However, the CSO cautioned that the Republic now had a bigger population and a larger workforce than in 2007 and that the employment rate - at 67.9 per cent - was still well behind the pre-crash rate.

Nonetheless, the economy has now seen an upward trend in employment for the last 23 quarters.

The CSO’s Labour Force Survey, which replaces the Quarterly National Household Survey, shows overall employment grew by 2.9 per cent or 62,100 in the year to the first quarter of 2018.

Sectoral growth

The figures show employment increased in 11 of the 14 sectors of the economy during the year.

The largest rates of increase were seen in the public administration and defence activities (+10.4 per cent or 9,800) and the administration and support services activities (+10.1 per cent or 9,200).

The CSO said there was an increase in full-time employment of 72,000 in the year to the first quarter and a corresponding decrease in part-time employment of 9,900 .

Unemployment,meanwhile, fell by 30,500 or 18.6 per cent to 132,900, resulting in a headline jobless rate of 5.8 per cent at the end of the first quarter.