Employment levels to rise above pre-crisis peak this year

The Department of Finance expects to see the level of employment rise above its pre-crisis peak later this year.

In a draft Stability Programme Update, to be submitted to the European Commission later this month, the department has upgraded its growth forecast for the Irish economy to 5.6 per cent for this year and 4 per cent for 2019, significantly ahead of previous forecasts, citing positive trends in net exports and domestic demand.

However, it admitted that part of the new projections would be driven by statistical distortions arising from the multinational sector.

In particular, it said exports linked to contract manufacturing, whereby multinationals here contract firms abroad to manufacture products on their behalf, would inflate headline growth.

The department said the increased growth would translate into employment growth of 2.7 per cent, roughly in line with last year. This would see the level of employment rise above its pre-crisis peak later this year.

While the outlook for Irish economy was extremely positive, the department warned of several downside risks to growth here, including Brexit.

The department is predicting a general budget deficit of 0.2 of gross domestic product (GDP), unchanged from the budget day forecast.

This will entail additional spending of €2.6 billion, of which almost €1.5 billion related to capital spending increases set out in the National Development Plan, which includes €400 million for housing.

This investment will ensure a sustained increase in social housing delivery, the department said.

“The short-term outlook for our economy, as set out by the SPU, is positive and this is delivering gains where it really matters – in the labour market,” Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said.

“In the first half of this year, the level of employment will rise above its pre-crisis peak, a sure sign of the distance we have travelled,” he said.