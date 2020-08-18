Employment legislation ‘not fit for purpose’ in era of remote working

Employment conditions need to be “significantly reviewed” in light of the coronavirus pandemic as much of the legislation currently in place is not fit for purpose in an era in which remote working is becoming the norm, a leading HR organisation has said.

In a recent submission to the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, the body says more action is needed by Government and employers to increase the opportunity and uptake of flexible working arrangements.

Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), which represents over 6,000 Irish HR professionals, says for example that at present, there is no legal entitlement for workers to be granted part-time employment, or a broad entitlement for them to even request flexible or remote working.

Restrictions

The organisation says other statutory restrictions including those relating to parenting and carer’s leave entitlements should also be reviewed to increase the numbers of people working flexibly.

“While lockdown has demonstrated how remote working can work for many cohorts of employees, it is critical that organisations are encouraged to continue to promote it for general appeal, and to assess the ongoing impact of flexible working on promotion, development, reward and recruitment outcomes, CIPD says.

“Where Government regulations mitigate against part-time, flexible and remote working, the implementation of employer solutions cannot on their own push the dial on flexible working unless regulations change,” it adds.

CIPD is calling on the Government to lead by example by getting the public sector to create and sustain more flexible and remote working roles, ensuring that jobs are advertised as such, and by providing support tools and guidance for HR, senior and line managers,” it adds.

Strategy

A recent survey from the organisation found that just 14 per cent of Irish companies now oppose flexible working with many having been forced to embrace it due to Covid-19 and been surprised by how well it has worked.

A more recent study from the body finds that while employers are increasingly open to flexible working only 38 per cent of workplaces have incorporated it into their attraction and retention strategy. In addition, 48 per cent of employers surveyed said they had insufficient IT to cope.

“The Government should commission research on the impact of flexible and remote working particularly at various stages of the employee life cycle and life stage, with a focus on supporting diversity and inclusion,” CIPD says in its submission.