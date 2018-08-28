Employment is now 20,000 higher than at peak of boom

The number of people employed in the Irish economy is now nearly 20,000 higher than at the peak of boom in 2007.

Central Statistics Office’s figures show employment totalled 2.255 million in the second quarter of 2018.

This was up 3.4 per cent or 74,100 year on year and was in keeping with previous quarters of strong employment growth.

The State’s previous employment peak of 2.237 million occurred in the final quarter of 2007.

The latest figures, contained in the CSO’s Labour Force Survey, however, revised up the State’s official unemployment rate from 5.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent.

The revision, one of the largest on record, was triggered by new population estimates, which indicated that Ireland experienced net inward migration of 34,000 in the year to April.

The figures suggested there were 144,300 people unemployed in the second quarter of 2018, down 10 per cent or 16,200 on the same period last year, albeit this was the slowest rate of decline for several years.

“In light of the scale of recent revisions to the monthly unemployment rate, the CSO is preparing to review the existing methodology used to forecast these estimates,” the agency said.

Long-term unemployed, which refers to people out of work for more than a year, accounted for nearly 34 per cent of total employment in the second quarter.