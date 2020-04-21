Economy to shrink by 10.5% with unemployment jumping to record 22%

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe says the coronavirus crisis has resulted in a “severe recession” which is likely to see the economy shrink by 10.5 per cent this year with unemployment jumping to a record 22 per cent.

Publishing the Government’s latest Stability Programme Update (SPU), which sets out its economic and fiscal projections for the year, Mr Donohoe the economic landscape, in common with elsewhere, had been “turned on its head in recent weeks”.

He said the labour market would bear the brunt of the reversal, jumping from full -employment earlier this year to a projected 22 per cent in the second quarter.

“We anticipate that total employment will fall by 9.3 per cent this year, with approximately 220,000 jobs being lost,” he said.

His department is also project the economy to shrink by 10.5 per cent this year, with measures taken to combat Covid19 here and internationally resulting in a sharp contraction of both domestic and external demand.

“However, the gradual recovery assumed in the second half of the year is projected to gain momentum next year, with the economy growing by 6 per cent and unemployment falling to below 10 per cent next year.

Mr Donohoe said economic activity was not expected to reach its pre-crisis level until 2022.

The Government is also expected to run a deficit of 7.5 per cent or €23 billion this year.

“While the economic deterioration has been unprecedented in terms of speed and scale, so has the response from Government. This has been possible because of the prudent policies implemented in recent years,” he said.

The Stability Programme Update contains the Department of Finance’s projections for the economy’s performance for the immediate future and must be submitted to the European Commission by the end of the month under EU budgetary rules.