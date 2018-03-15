Economy grew three times euro area average last year

The Irish economy grew by 7.8 per cent last year, more than three times the euro area average.

The sharper-than-expected expansion makes the Republic the fastest growing economy in the EU for a fourth successive year.

The preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show nearly all sectors of the Irish economy experienced growth in 2017.

While headline gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 7.8 per cent, gross national product (GNP), which strips out cross border flows by multinationals, expanded by 6.6 per cent.

The figures show industry as a whole grew by 8.9 per cent in volume terms led by strong expansions in the information and communication sector, which covers the Republic’s large IT industry, and construction.

Both these sectors registered growth of 16.8 per cent for the year.

Personal consumption of goods and services, a key indicator of domestic activity, grew by 1.9 per cent.

Another key driver of growth was exports, which rose by 6.9 per cent on foot of buoyant conditions internationally while imports fell by 6.2 per cent.

The Republic’s headline growth rate in recent years has been skewed by the actions of multinationals and the CSO was keen to point out that its indicator for modified domestic demand, which rose by 3.9 per cent, was probably a more accurate yardstick of economic activity here.

The latest figures show capital investment fell by 22.3 per cent last year on foot of lower imports of Intellectual Property, which spiked in 2016.

The State’s balance of payments recorded a surplus of €37.1 billion, or 12.5 per cent, of GDP, up from a surplus of €9.1 billion in 2016.