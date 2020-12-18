Economy grew 10% in third quarter as consumers bounced back

The Irish economy grew by 10 per cent while consumer spending rebounded by 22 per cent during the third quarter of the year as some of the public health measures designed to curb the spread of Covid-19 were lifted, according to a report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The report, Quarterly Institutional Sector Accounts Non-Financial, found that households savings during the period were at an “extraordinary level”.

“For July to September of this year some of the Covid-19 restrictions that had been introduced between March and June were lifted,” it said.

“More people went to work and more shops were open. Compared to the second quarter of the year, after seasonal effects are removed, the economy grew by 10 per cent and consumer spending rebounded by 22 per cent.”

The report said household income was “largely unchanged”. This left the household saving ratio lower than the second quarter’s but far higher than the long term average.

A comparison with the third quarter of 2019 is also revealing. Spending was down but gross income was up. This produced higher household saving. Household disposable income was supported by Government intervention.

“This saving is for households collectively and does not show the wide range of economic changes individual households experienced in the period,” noted the report.

The economy as a whole grew in the third quarter, compared to the second quarter of this year and also compared to this quarter last year.

Earnings of employees declined despite having been supported by Government wage subsidies, while company profits increased significantly. This increase in profits was linked to higher net exports, and specifically a large decline in imports.

“The reduction in imports is partly due to less on-shoring of intellectual property in this quarter, and partly due to previous imports of intellectual property bearing fruit (as seen in the reduced royalty and licence service imports in the international accounts),” it said.

Government receipts of taxes were down compared to the same period in 2019, and expenditure was up, leaving the sector a net borrower in the quarter.

It was noted that household disposable income was sustained at the same level in spite of the closures of many businesses due to Covid-19.

“Looking at the change in key transactions of Government and households since the third quarter of 2019, it is apparent how expenditure of Government supported household incomes,” the report added.