Economy could be overheating by end of year, think tank says

The Nevin Economic Research Institute (NERI) has warned that the Irish economy could be overheating by the end of this year, assuming a benign outcome to Brexit.

In its latest quarterly report, the trade union-backed think tank said the economy’s “cyclical upswing” has been ongoing for several years and shows no sign of abating.

It predicts growth will continue to be strong this year with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 4.6 per cent on the back of strong employment growth, which will see the creation of an additional 70,000 jobs, assuming a soft Brexit.

However it warned that several indicators suggested the economy was close to overheating. In particular it noted the rapid growth in employment, which was running above long-term trend, and the more recent pick-up in wage growth.

A no-deal Brexit, however, could send the economy in a different direction, “severely damaging” growth in the short term.

In a no-deal scenario, NERI said the impact on economic growth this year would be marginal, as significant stock piling ahead of the deadline would cancel out lower growth in November and December.

But in 2020 and 2021, it said economic growth could be anywhere between one and four percentage points lower, which is in keeping with the Government’s own projections.

“Brexit remains by far the most significant source of short-term uncertainty,” it said.