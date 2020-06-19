Economic degrowth advocated by Greens' radical wing would bring carnage and human misery

There is something unedifying in the fact that the nation’s immediate economic stability rests in the hands of a Green Party faction that has little interest in the economy, except to smother it. At a time of acute economic crisis requiring decisive action, it grates that progress rests on the hardline wing of a minority party, wrestling with its conscience as it fears sullying its purity with real power.

It isn’t even a case of the tail wagging the dog. The poor old dog is already half dead, bleeding out on the floor for want of emergency help. If the dog goes the tail goes with it, no matter how pretty it thinks it looks there, sticking out of the dog’s backside.