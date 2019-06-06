ECB vows to hold rates at historic lows until at least early 2020

The European Central Bank has said it expects to keep rates on hold at record lows until the middle of 2020 as policymakers grapple with mounting concerns about weak inflation.

The ECB’s governing council left the benchmark main refinancing rate at zero and the deposit rate at minus 0.4 per cent. The bank also strengthened its message on borrowing costs, saying it now expects to keep both interest rates on hold “at least through the first half of 2020.” It had previously said it expected rates to stay on hold “at least until the end of 2019”.

The bank also intends to reinvest the proceeds of assets bought under its €2.6 trillion quantitative easing programme, but which have since matured, “for an extended period of time past the date when we start raising the key ECB interest rates”.

The bank unveiled the terms of its latest round of auctions of cheap central bank cash, dubbed TLTRO III, saying that it would offer the loans at 10 basis points above the rate applied to the main refinancing operations. Those operations currently offer cash at zero per cent. An increase in lending by banks will lead to lower TLTRO loan costs – up to a minimum of 10 basis points above the deposit rate, the ECB said.

The meeting in Vilnius comes amid growing concerns that the euro zone’s economy will not generate a sufficient level of inflation for the ECB to hit its price stability target of just under 2 per cent.

Inflation fell sharply in May to 1.2 per cent and, while some bounceback is expected in June, markets increasingly doubt the ECB’s chances of hitting its target in the coming years.

German borrowing costs

German 10-year borrowing costs are hovering near an all-time low at minus 0.226 per cent. While that in part reflects high demand for one of the safest euro-denominated assets, it also signals that investors expect hardly any inflation, even in the region’s strongest economies.

ECB president Mario Draghi is set to present a fresh round of forecasts for inflation and growth in a press conference on Thursday. The previous estimates, published in March, showed inflation falling short of the central bank’s target over the entire forecast horizon, hitting 1.6 per cent in 2021.

Further major downgrades are not expected, though Mr Draghi is likely to acknowledge that the risks to the outlook have become more firmly tilted to the downside and to stress that the ECB stands willing and able to act if evidence of a slowdown mounts.

Some investors want to see more drastic action: the ECB is coming under renewed pressure to restart the expansion of its €2.6 trillion QE programme.

Melvyn Krauss, senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said Mr Draghi should initiate a fresh expansion of bond buying before his term in office ends in October. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019