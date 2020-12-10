ECB unveils additional €500bn stimulus package as virus weighs on recovery

The European Central Bank (ECB) has added another €500 billion dose of stimulus as a winter wave of rising Covid-19 cases shuts down large swathes of the economy ahead of Christmas.

The 25-member governing council decided to increase its ongoing bond purchase stimulus to €1.85 trillion from €1.35 trillion, and to extend the support programme until at least March 2022 instead of the current earliest end date of mid-2021.

The purchases, made with newly-created money, drive down longer-term borrowing costs and help keep credit affordable and available across the economy, for consumers, businesses and governments. That is critically important to help businesses survive until the pandemic eases, and to support governments that are borrowing heavily to pay for aid to businesses and workers.

The central bank also expanded its offerings of ultra-cheap, long-term loans to banks. ECB president Christine Lagarde had made it clear in October that more help was on the way. The central bank is acting as new infections hover around record highs in Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, and as regional governments weigh up new restrictions such as shutting schools or shops carrying non-essential goods. In France, bars and restaurants, gyms, theatres, museums and cinemas remain closed. Outdoor Christmas markets have been shut across Europe, reducing foot traffic in usually bustling city centres, and many retailers will likely see only a fraction of their holiday business, while restaurant owners faced with forced closures must make do with takeaway sales, or nothing.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to cut down on social and other contacts, saying that “we are in a decisive, perhaps the decisive phase, of fighting the pandemic”. The winter resurgence of the virus after an earlier peak in the spring means the eurozone economy will likely shrink in the last three months of the year after a strong rebound in the third quarter, when output jumped by 12.7 per cent Mrs Lagarde has said policymakers must keep support coming for businesses so that viable firms do not go out of business before vaccines can help usher in a lasting recovery. Vaccinations are expected to begin in Europe early next year but it will take months to inoculate large numbers of people and limit the potential spread of the virus.

Support from governments has included cheap loans, furlough support that pays most of the salaries of workers put on short hours or sent home, tax breaks, and direct subsidies. Governments have also marshalled support at the EU level by agreeing to borrow together to create a €750 billion recovery fund. The fund is to pay for projects to expand the role of the internet and digital services in the economy, and to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas blamed for climate change. The fund has been held up by conservative nationalist governments in Poland and Hungary, who object to making the money conditional on observance of EU concepts of rule of law. European leaders are holding a summit where they aim to resolve the dispute. - Reuters