ECB roles may lure Central Bank executives

Cantillon: Philip Lane and Sharon Donnery could be in frame for looming ECB jobs
Central Bank of Ireland governor Philip Lane (left) with deputy governor Sharon Donnery. Both are tipped for key roles with the European Central Bank. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Central Bank of Ireland governor Philip Lane (left) with deputy governor Sharon Donnery. Both are tipped for key roles with the European Central Bank. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

 

The Government is facing an interesting game of poker, as a string of top jobs come up at the European Central Bank over the next two years. The first decision must be made shortly and it is whether to nominate an Irish candidate to replace ECB vice-president Vitor Constancio, whose term is up in June. Four other senior roles, culminating with the post of ECB president, will come up before the end of 2019. The Government will be keen to get Ireland’s first appointee to the executive board of the bank as part of all this, but picking the right person to nominate for the right job will be essential.

Philip Lane, the governor of the Central Bank, is seen as a strong candidate in regulatory banking circles, and might be a strong runner for the position of ECB chief economist, a job due to be vacated by current incumbent Peter Praet in the middle of next year.

Also in the frame for one of the top jobs could be Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery, appointed to her current position in January 2016. She is also well-thought of in Frankfurt and could benefit from the ECB’s drive to get more women into top jobs – and pressure from the European Parliament, which must approve senior appointments, to do so.

Tight-lipped Donohoe

EU finance ministers will kick off the process of replacing Constancio by seeking nominations for the job when they meet on Monday. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is remaining tight-lipped on whether he will put forward an Irish candidate and will have a couple of weeks to take the political temperature and announce a decision. The current favourite is Spanish economy minister Luis de Guindos, though there could be some opposition around Europe to a political appointment.

There has been some speculation that Donohoe could decide to keep his powder dry this time, if he feels the Spaniard is a hot favourite. However, it is likely that soundings will be taken before a final call is made.

Central banks have introduced new rules and probity regulations for any senior appointments in banking, but the top jobs in the ECB are, ironically, decided by old-fashioned political haggling. Like an Irish cabinet, the jobs will have to be divided up between different regions. And gender balance will be seen as a big issue.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.