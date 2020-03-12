ECB launches stimulus plan to deal with coronavirus

The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but announced plans to boost its bond-buying programme and allow banks to use up capital buffers to keep money flowing through the economy amid fears the spread of Covid-19 will lead to recession.

The ECB, under president Christine Lagarde, left its main rate at zero, as expected, but surprised the market by not lowering its deposit rate, currently at minus 0.15 per cent.

The institution said that it will increase its quantitative easing bond-buying programme, currently running at €20 billion a month, by a total of €120 billion through the remainder of the year.

Cheap loans

The ECB said it will roll out cheap loans for banks, at an interest rate of minus 0.75 per cent, and temporarily ease some of its capital requirements for banks to keep them lending.

European shares extended their losses as they weighed the ECB announcement, falling 7.1 per cent, while the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar turned volatile.

Meanwhile, the European Banking Authority announced that it is postponing to 2021 planned banking stress tests that were scheduled to take place this year. “This will allow banks to focus on and ensure continuity of their core operations, including support for their customers,” the authority said.