ECB keeps interest rates on hold

The European Central Bank has kept interest rates on hold as president Mario Draghi prepares for a grilling over just how dovish the bank’s message on interest rates really is, while also confirming plans to halt bond purchases in December.

The bank’s governing council opted to leave the main refinancing rate at zero at one of its regular meetings in Frankfurt on Thursday morning. The 25 rate-setters also said the levy charged on a portion of private lenders’ deposits parked at central banks around the region would remain at 0.4 per cent.

ECB policymakers reiterated that they expected to keep rates on hold at record low levels “at least through the summer of 2019”. The ECB would also continue to reinvest the proceeds of securities bought under its €2.5tn quantitative easing programme but which have now matured “for an extended period of time” after the bank stops expanding QE at the end this year.

Markets barely reacted to the ECB decision that matched the expectations of most economists. The euro remained broadly flat against the dollar, hovering around $1.17, down just over 0.1 per cent on the day.

The meeting is the first since last month when the ECB moved to end quantitative easing by halving the amount of new bonds it buys each month from €30 billion to €15 billion in September before ending the purchases in December.

The markets reacted relatively benignly to the decision by the central bank to call time on the policy, which many credit with lifting the eurozone economy out of its slump. That was in part because policymakers hinted that other parts of their crisis-era stimulus — such as record-low interest rates — would remain in place for longer than many had anticipated.

Since then, however, doubts have emerged about just how committed the ECB is to low rates.

The indication from the ECB at the June meeting that rates would remain on hold at least “through the summer” of next year had led investors to change their bets on when the ECB would raise rates from around the middle to the end of 2019.

But the day after the meeting, the official translation from the English text agreed by the council was changed in several languages — including French and Spanish — to imply there was still a possibility of a rate rise as early as June 2019.

Those changes have fed analysts’ suspicions that some members of the council’s leadership would like to see rates rise sooner than the autumn of next year.

The move to end QE comes at a time when the euro zone is in the throes of an economic slowdown after a bumper 2017. Growth fell from 0.7 per cent in the final quarter of last year to 0.4 per cent in the opening three months of 2018.

A closely watched poll of purchasing managers for July indicated the economy was set to remain sluggish in the third quarter — though growth is unlikely to be weak enough for policymakers to change tack and announce plans to restart asset purchases.

