ECB cuts key rate to record low of -0.5%

The European Central Bank has announced an ambitious new stimulus package in a bid to tackle sluggish growth and persistently low inflation in the eurozone, triggering a furious response from US president Donald Trump.

Although he unveiled a broad range of easing policies, ECB president Mario Draghi warned euro zone governments that the central bank could not remedy the bloc’s darkening economic outlook on its own. He urged them to loosen the purse strings, saying: “Now is the time for fiscal policy to take charge.”

The ECB is the latest in a series of major central banks to switch from tightening monetary policy to loosening again in response to growing fears of a global economic slowdown, and its move piles pressure on to the US Federal Reserve which is next week expected to cut rates for the second time in two months.

At a meeting of its governing council in Frankfurt on Thursday, the ECB cut its deposit rate from minus 0.4 per cent to a new record low of minus 0.5 per cent. The bank will also restart its quantitative easing (QE) programme, buying €20 billion of bonds every month from November. It eased lending terms for eurozone banks and offered them tiered interest rates in a bid to aid their balance sheets.

It is the first time the ECB has cut rates since March 2016; the resumption of QE revives a bond-buying programme that the ECB paused last December after buying €2.6 trillion of bonds.

Mr Trump responded by reiterating his complaint that the ECB was attempting to devalue the euro.

“European Central Bank acting quickly,” Mr Trump tweeted. “They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the euro against the VERY strong dollar, hurting US exports . . . And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest!”.

Mandate

Mr Draghi, who will finish his eight-year term as ECB president and hand over to Christine Lagarde at the end of October, responded by saying: “We have a mandate. We pursue price stability. And we don’t target exchange rates. Period.”

The euro zone faced “more protracted weakness” than previously thought, resulting mainly from the global trade slowdown, he said. The ECB cut its forecast for growth in the 19-member single currency zone this year by 10 basis points to 1.1 per cent, and by 20 bps to 1.2 per cent for 2020.

It also lowered its forecast for inflation by 10 bps to 1.2 per cent this year, and by 40 bps 1.0 per cent next year. In response, the ECB signalled that interest rates would stay lower for longer than it previously expected, changing its forward guidance. It had previously said that interest rates would not rise before mid-2020.

Euro zone sovereign bond yields fell after the announcement, before retracing. The German 10-year yield dropped 7 basis points to minus 0.638 per cent before rebounding to end up little changed from the open. The euro dipped before trading up 0.2 per cent against the dollar at $1.103.

“At the margin, the ECB is making it easier for governments to finance the modest fiscal expansion which they are planning anyway,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. “More importantly, the ECB is containing the downside risks.”

Bank stocks rose, with UniCredit and Deutsche Bank both up more than 1 per cent.

Dovish

“On first glance this looks like a pretty dovish package,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics. “It remains doubtful, however, that this will do much to reboot the eurozone economy let alone achieve the near-2 per cent inflation target.”

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for Germany at ING, said: “This is Mario Draghi’s final ‘whatever it takes’. Despite all market excitement now, the question remains whether this will be enough to get growth and inflation back on track as the real elephant in the room is fiscal policy.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019