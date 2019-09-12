ECB cuts key interest rate to record low of -0.5%

The European Central Bank has cut interest rates and approved a new round of bond purchases to prop up euro zone growth and halt a worrisome drop in inflation expectations.

The ECB cut its deposit rate to a record low -0.5 per cent from -0.4 per cent and will restart bond purchases of €20 billion a month from November, it said in a statement.

With inflation falling, Germany skirting a recession and a global trade war sapping domestic confidence, the ECB had all but promised more support to the economy and the only question was how extensive stimulus would be.

Accommodative impact

“The Governing Council expects (bond purchases) to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates,” the ECB said in a regular policy statement.

The ECB also eased the terms of its long term loans to banks and introduced a tiered deposit rate to help banks. – Reuters