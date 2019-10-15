Dublin’s hosting of Euro 2020 matches will net economy €106m, study says

Dublin’s hosting of several games in next year’s UEFA Euro 2020 tournament will be worth an estimated €106 million to the economy, according to a study by economic advisory group EY-DKM.

With an expected global audience of five billion, Dublin’s participation will represent a unique opportunity to showcase the city and country to the world, the report said.

The Aviva Stadium is scheduled to host three group games and one Round of 16 game in what, the study said, will be the biggest sporting event to be held in the State.

It is anticipated that between 76,000 and 96,000 additional tourists will visit Ireland during the two-week period between June 15th and June 30th 2020, with the average stay estimated to be around six nights.

The study estimated that the tournament will a result in the creation of 2,780 f jobs before and during the tournament as a result of additional tourism and organisation spending.

The economic impact study estimates that for every €1 of public spending, the tournament will generate €4 of additional revenue for the exchequer.