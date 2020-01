Dublin property prices down again as supply cools market

Dublin property prices fell again in the year to November, while prices across the State rose by just 1.4 per cent, the latest Central Statistics Office figures show.

While the overall growth represents a pick-up in the annual rate of the inflation on the previous month, it is well below the 7.2 per cent recorded for the Republic as a whole a year previously. The slowdown in price growth has been linked to the pick-up in housing supply.

In Dublin, average prices declined by 0.7 per cent in the 12 months to November.

The highest house price growth in the capital was in Fingal at 3 per cent, while prices in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, often viewed as an indicator for the market generally, fell by 6.3 per cent.

Excluding Dublin

The latest figures show residential property prices in the Republic, excluding Dublin, were 3.6 per cent higher in the year to November. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in property prices was the Border at 9.9 per cent, while the smallest rise was recorded in the mid-east at 0.4 per cent.

Property prices across the State have increased by 85.7 per cent from their trough in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen 94.9 per cent from their February 2012 low, while residential property prices in the rest of the State are 84.3 per cent higher than in May 2013.