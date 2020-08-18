Dublin house prices fall 0.7% as virus applies hand brake to market

Property prices in Dublin are now falling by 0.7 per cent as a result of the coronavirus.

The latest official figures also point to a 33 per cent drop in the number of transactions compared with last year.

The figures show prices nationally rose by just 0.1 per cent in the 12 months to June with consumers, banks and developers effectively on pause as a result of virus-containment measures.

The slowdown in activity, however, triggered a 0.7 per cent drop in prices year on year in Dublin.

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown at 0.1 per cent, while South Dublin saw a decline of 2.7 per cent.

Experts say the latest figures primarily reflect activity before the coronavirus-related shutdown and that it maybe several months before the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is reflected in headline prices.

The CSO’s latest Residential Property Price Index indicates that there were 2,268 household dwelling purchases were filed with Revenue in June. This represents a 33.1 per cent decrease compared to the 3,391 purchases in June last year.

The typical cost or median price paid for a home in the Republic was €260,000.

The Dublin region had the highest median price (€374,998) in the year to June. Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€525,000), while South Dublin had the lowest (€347,000).

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow (€335,000) and Kildare (€310,000), while the lowest price was €105,000 in Leitrim.

Overall, the national price index is 17.8 per cent lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 22.7 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 20.5 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.