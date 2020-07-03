Dracula scenario for Irish economy: second outbreak and no-deal Brexit

When there’s extreme uncertainty, when the pathways are almost polar opposites of each other, forecasting is out the window.

Think of a no-deal Brexit with introduction of trade tariffs or a second wave of the virus and a second shutdown. These entirely plausible outcomes make forecasting treacherous. That’s why we’re increasingly turning to scenarios.

The Central Bank’s latest quarterly analysis is a case in point. Given the scale of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, the bank sets out of two scenarios for the economy.

The “baseline” scenario, involving a gradual reopening of the State this year and a rebound in economic activity – the one we hope we’re on – sees the economy contracting by 9 per cent this year but growing by 5.7 per cent next year.

The more “severe” scenario, which assumes the lockdown period has a more damaging impact on economic activity and that there is a resurgence of the virus at some point over the next year, would see the economy contract by nearly 14 per cent in 2020 with unemployment staying elevated for several years.

In this scenario, it would take until 2023-24 before the economy fully rebounded from Covid-19.

Significantly the Central Bank doesn’t speculate on the probability of either outcome, suggesting it’s a public health matter and therefore outside its bailiwick.

The severe scenario is, however, not the worst-case scenario. That would be if no vaccine arrived and the new world order involved constant social distancing and disease vigilance. But the bank doesn’t consider this in its report as the ramifications are probably too difficult to gauge.

Brexit

Underlying the Covid scenarios are three possible Brexit scenarios: a trade deal between the EU and the UK; no deal with an orderly transition to tariffs; and a disorderly, no-deal outcome. The two Covid scenarios presented assume a trade deal is brokered.

Without going into all the various possible hits to growth, a breakdown in the Brexit talks would significantly amplify the Covid shock.

The dracula scenario would be if a second wave of the virus and a disorderly no-deal Brexit hit at the same time.

Ironically, the Central Bank speculates that Covid may fast-track some of the expected business failures under Brexit. In other words some of Brexit effects that would have been expected next year have been front-loaded into the economy as a result of the shutdown.

The Central Bank also speculates in its report about the impact of Covid on the State’s housing crisis. It expects 30,000 fewer homes to be built in the coming three years as a result of the pandemic even as the State is struggling to deliver sufficient numbers of homes to meet demand.

“The uncertainty around prices, financing and demand increases the likelihood that some projects will be postponed, reducing supply over the projection horizon,” it said.

It could be that you get a short-run negative effect on price due to a fall-off in demand linked to falling incomes and unemployment – in other words prices falling. But, in the longer-term, with a lower level of supply, prices could get bid up again, accentuating the current affordability issues.