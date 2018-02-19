Donohoe withdraws Lane from race for senior ECB job

Central Bank governor Philip Lane has been withdrawn as a candidate for the vice presidency of the ECB by Minister for Finance Pashcal Donohoe

Speaking ahead of a meeting of Eurogroup ministers in Brussels the minister said that in the interests of consensus f he felt it necessary to withdraw the nomination, although Mr Lane had received wide support from ministers. He was confident, he said, that Mr Lane would be able to serve the ECB at some stage in future. The position of chief economist is due to come up shortly.

“In contacts with my finance minister colleagues in advance of today’s meeting, I received very positive feedback and expressions of support in relation to the candidacy from many member states who acknowledged how well-qualified Philip would be for the position,” Mr Donohoe said.

“However, I believe that it is crucial that the election of a new vice president for the ECB is based on consensus, and should not be a source for any disagreement. In that context, I have decided that, on balance, it would be in the interests of the Euro-area as a whole to withdraw Philip’s candidacy in advance of any vote.

The Spanish candidate, economy minister Luis de Guindos. was set to receive ministers’ unanimous backing on Monday. He will be formally nominated at the Ecofin meeting on Tuesday and approved at the EU Summit at the end od March.

He would do a fine job, Mr Donohoe said and he rejected claims that the appointment of a minister to the ECB’s governing council could affect the bank’s political independence.

Mr Lane had won strong support among MEPs last week when he made a presentation to their Economic Affairs Committee, but the MEPs’ role in the appointment is purely advisory. They will interview Mr de Guindos again next week.