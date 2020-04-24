Donohoe warns there is limit to what can be spent on coronavirus criss

Ireland will at some point face a budget constraint in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has warned, indicating that there was a limit to what could be spent in response to the crisis.

Speaking at an online seminar organised by the Geary Institute at UCD, he said the situation on financial markets could change quickly and that the Government needed to be careful to retain the confidence of lenders.

Mr Donohoe’s comments follow statements he made in the Dáil on Thursday in which he said that the large budget deficit now emerging would have to be closed in the years ahead and that difficult decisions were ahead for the next government.

Earlier this week the Department of Finance estimated that the deficit could rise to 7.4 per cent of GDP this year, or possibly as high as 10 per cent if the easing of restrictions was delayed and large parts of the economy had to remain closed.

Government spending has increased rapidly due to the massive system of income and wage supports and assistance to business. So far, the State retains access to debt markets at low interest rates to help pay for this.

Speaking at the Geary Institute seminar, Mr Donohoe said that “ at some point in dealing with this, a budget constraint will re-emerge again”. This was a warning that, even though the State can borrow at rock bottom interest rates at the moment, due in part to the support of the ECB in the markets, there was likely to be a limit to this.

The financial markets were the most likely trigger for this, he said, rather than any constraint from EU budget rules, which have been loosened for now and any tightening could emerge “ potentially at speed”.

Ireland had to ensure that all it was doing ensured that the country remained “on the right side of the budget constraint” – in other words that the markets continued to have confidence in Ireland’s financial management, even if doubts were emerging about other countries.

Among the other key issues which lay ahead, he said, were what happened internationally, particularly at EU level.

He also indicated again that the Government was looking at new supports for the SME sector, though not the shape that these supports might take. Policy was facing a particular period of uncertainty, he said, though he remained confident that the economy would re-emerge and could be rebuilt in time.