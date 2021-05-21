Donohoe warns corporate tax take could shrink by one-fifth on OECD moves

Global changes could cut the Republic’s €11.8 billion corporate tax take by one-fifth, according to Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

Mr Donohoe told American Chamber Ireland, whose members represent key US investors, that the Republic would play its part in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) moves to tackle cross-border tax avoidance.

He said he was confident that agreement could be reached this year, and calculated that it could cost around one fifth of the State’s corporate tax take, which reached €11.8 billion last year.

Mr Donohoe stressed that he had reservations about any moves towards global tax harmonisation as opposed to tackling aggressive tax planning.

He argued that any changes agreed by the OECD needed to take into account the stability and certainty that businesses needed to invest for the future.

Similarly, he said tax systems should continue to support investment in research and development.

“I do believe that smaller countries need to be able to use tax planning as a legitimate instrument to compensate for what they do not have,” he told the chamber’s global conference.

Mr Donohoe added that this included the resources and industrial heritage enjoyed by many larger states.

The Government remains committed to the Republic’s 12.5 per cent tax on company profits, the Minister said.

He noted that those employed by multinationals in the Republic paid a similar amount in income tax as did their companies on profits.

However, the Minister pointed out that it was not all one-way traffic. “Ireland is the ninth largest source of inward investment in the US, 110,000 people are employed by Irish companies across over 1,000 locations in all 50 states,” he said.

US multinationals

US investors in the Republic include Pfizer, which will begin making Covid-19 vaccines here later this year, computer chip giant, Intel, and software group, Microsoft.

More than 180,000 people work for 800 US businesses in the Republic, while an estimated 140,000 more depend indirectly on these companies for employment.

An American Chamber survey published on Friday shows that four out of five Irish people believe US companies are critical to the Republic’s future, while 94 per cent say these businesses will be vital to economic recovery.

Around three-quarters of respondents said low taxes helped lure multinationals here, but 63 per cent believed that the quality of Irish workers was the number one reason US companies invested here.

However, 63 per cent of those surveyed underestimated the number of people working in US companies, saying it was below 100,000 rather than the actual figure of 180,000.

Gareth Lambe, American Chamber president, head of social media giant Facebook in Ireland and vice president of international business planning, remarked that the survey showed that the public supported the contribution made by US companies to the State.