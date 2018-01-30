Donohoe to nominate Philip Lane for top ECB position

Philip Lane, the governor of the Central Bank, is to be nominated as a candidate for the job of ECB vice-president. Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, who will make the nomination, informed the cabinet this morning of his intention to nominate Mr Lane, according to Government sources. He will contest the job with the man seen as front-runner, the Spanish economic minister, Luis de Guindos.

The vice- president’s job is currently held by Vitor Constancio, who is to retire in May. Nominations for the job recently opened and the decision is made by the euro zone finance ministers. Mr de Guindos has been seen as favourite, but there is reportedly some concern in the ECB about appointing a politician to the role. Professor Lane, one of Ireland’s leading economists, is likely to be seen as a strong candidate. It is not clear yet whether there will be any other candidates in the field.

Professor Lane was appointed as governor of the Central Bank of Ireland in November 2015. This means he is already a member of the ECB governing council as a national governor. The vice president role is an executive position which would see Professor Lane move to Frankfurt and thus create a vacancy in his current job.

The vice presidency is one of a number of ECB executive board positions to fall vacant over the next 18 months. There had been uncertainty about whether Mr Donohoe would decide to nominate an Irish candidate for this position.