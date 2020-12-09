Donohoe embarks on programme of official visits as Eurogroup president

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will travel to France, Luxembourg and Belgium on a programme of official visits in his capacity as Eurogroup president.

Mr Donohoe will also present at the Euro Summit for the first time as newly installed president.

He will present on issues including the recent success at Eurogroup on the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and plans for future progress on banking union, and the Eurogroup’s work programme and its focus on economic recovery from the pandemic.

In Paris, Mr Donohoe will meet with Minister Bruno Le Maire to discuss Eurogroup matters.

In Luxembourg, he will meet with his Eurogroup colleague, Minister Pierre Gramegna. A meeting with ESM chief Klaus Regling is also scheduled.

In Brussels, he will meet with recently appointed Belgian finance minister, Vincent Van Peteghem, for the first time in person.

Speaking in advance of his trip, Mr Donohoe said: “The Eurogroup presidency is an opportunity to contribute to the shaping of Ireland and Europe’s future.”

“Exchanging views with my Eurogroup colleagues and the European institutions is an essential dimension of the presidency, whether that is done virtually, or face-to-face when possible,” he said.

“I will also have the privilege of speaking directly to EU leaders at the Euro Summit to update them on the work and recent successes of the Eurogroup and seek their guidance on how to move forward on Banking Union, among other issues,” he said.