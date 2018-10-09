Donohoe confirms VAT hike to 13.5 per cent for tourism

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, declared that the reduced VAT rate of 9 per cent to help the tourism and hospitality industry has “done its job”, as he announced its return to 13.5 per cent in Budget 2019.

He said the widely-flagged tax rise would raise €466 million in extra revenue next year. He justified the move, which has been criticised by the tourism industry, by linking it to increased spending in areas such as housing, and education, and “responsible” budgetary policy.

The minister said the introduction of the reduced rate in 2011, when tourism was struggling, was “justified” but he argued it is now “appropriate” to raise it once more as the sector is operating at record levels.

He attempted to soften the blow by announcing an additional €35 million of “more targeted support” for the sector, such as an extra €4.5 million for marketing and €10 million to build more greenways.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland responded by describing Budget 2019 as “thoughtless” for the wider tourism and hospitality sector.

“The Government has turned its back on the tourism sector,” said the RAI.

Immediately after the minister made his announcement, stockbroker Davy reduced its forecasts for the listed Dalata Group, Ireland’s largest hotel operator.