Don’t expect a bonanza for Ireland from the EU’s €750bn recovery cash

In the 1980s and 1990s the taoiseach of the day would return from Brussels talking about the billions we were going to get in funding. Now we are in the EU “rich” club and are a net contributor to the EU budget – this means our direct payout from the new EU recovery programme, if it is agreed, will be limited. In fact our distorted GDP data – inflated by multinational accounting – has us getting less than other smaller, relatively well-off EU states out of the initial illustrative share-out featured in European Commission documents, thought these may change in negotiations. In the long term our rich country status could also see us paying more into future EU budgets each year after 2028 to help repay the loans. Nonetheless, the Republic will support the principle strongly, reckoning that the upside of solidarity here is more important than the direct cash.

1. What is the new EU recovery package?

France and Germany have proposed a new €500 billion recovery fund , which the European Commission has packaged up as a Next Generation EU plan totalling €750 billion. This breaks down as €440 billion in grants, €60 billion in loan guarantees and €250 billion in loans to go to member states, with the worst affected by the crisis and the least well off to get the most. The plan will be discussed by EU leaders at a forthcoming summit though is unlikely to be finalised until later in the year and faces opposition from the “Frugal Four” – the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden.