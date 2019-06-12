Department of Finance spends €70k on Central Bank governor recruitment

The recruitmen process to appoint Gabriel Makhlouf as the next governor of the Central Bank of Ireland cost €70,236, including VAT, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

In a written Dáil reply to Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, Mr Donohoe said this expenditure by the department of finance included fees to executive search group Merc Partners, and expenses for a number of candidates and interview panel members. It also included a print newspaper advert at a cost of €12,300, including VAT.

By way of comparison, Mr Donohoe said the cost of the process to select Philip Lane as governor in 2015 was €63,748, including VAT, with Merc leading that search, too.

Candidates

Mr Donohoe said the process involved a rigorous shortlisting of applicants, psychometric testing of final interview candidates, and a final interview of five candidates.

Mr Makhlouf was the recommendation of the independent interview panel. The minister said the interview panel was made up of Derek Moran, secretary general of the Department of Finance and Chair of the Board, Patricia Byron, a member of the Central Bank Commission, former permanent secretary to the UK Treasury Nick MacPherson, and Josephine Feehily, chairwoman of the Policing Authority.

Earlier this week, Labour Party finance spokeswoman Joan Burton called for the process of appointing Mr Makhlouf to be paused because of controversy engulfing him in his native New Zealand, where he is head of the treasury.

An investigation is being held there into charges that Mr Makhlouf misled authorities after claims that secret budget information was illegally released.

The controversy began after the National Party in New Zealand accessed budget information through the treasury website in advance of its official release.

Mr Makhlouf first claimed the data had been “deliberately and systematically” hacked, calling in cyber experts and police.

Hack

However, New Zealand police concluded that no hack took place, deciding instead that treasury officials had mistakenly uploaded sensitive budget day material ahead of publication in a way that could be read by anyone.

New Zealand’s Cyber Security Centre said that it gave the treasury this same advice.

Mr Makhlouf is facing this inquiry during his final weeks as a senior official in New Zealand’s finance ministry. He is due to take up his post in Ireland in September.

Asked by Mr Doherty if he has had any contacts with authorities in New Zealand since the controversy started, Mr Donohoe said the investigation in New Zealand aims to conclude by June 27th if possible.

“Consequently, it would not be appropriate for me or the Government to comment on the matter at this time,” he added.

Mr Donohoe said officials in his department have been in contact with the Irish Embassy in New Zealand to obtain updates on the matter and for the reasons already outlined “it was agreed that it would not be appropriate for me or my officials to contact the State Services Commissioner.”