DCU students to take part in global entrepreneurship competition

A team of Dublin City University (DCU) students will participate next week in a competition for social entrepreneurs in which 32 countries are involved.

The Enactus World Cup, an event which will see national teams compete to be named Enactus world champions, is run by the global non-profit group Enactus. It supports students, academics and business leaders to create and implement social entrepreneurial projects.

The DCU team in the competition will present two projects: Dyslex.ie, software which helps those with dyslexia to increase their reading speed, and Vocalise, a programme which aims to build the confidence of students and improve their public speaking and communication skills.

In the opening round of the competition, the DCU students will compete against South Africa, the Netherlands and Eswatini. Next Wednesday they’ll find out if they progress to the semi-final, while a winner will be announced on Friday September 11th.

The team members include Kevin Cogan, Suzanne Jackson, Eoin Noonan Treacy, Emily Fulton, and Jack Parkes.

“I would like to wish Enactus DCU and team Ireland the very best of luck next week. They have worked so hard under such difficult circumstances that I feel they really deserve to be recognised,” said Enactus Ireland country lead Fiona O’Byrne.