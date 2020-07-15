Cupertino, not Cork, clearly called the shots in Apple’s Irish business

Sometimes legal judgments do fall into line with common sense.When the European Commission announced in 2016 that Apple owed the Republic €13 billion in back tax the general reaction here was “ that’s mad, Ted”, followed by a string of media listings on what this amount of money could buy us.

But the EU’s general court has decided in the most unequivocal terms that the Commission got it wrong. And while the details are complex – this is tax, after all – the essence of it is simple. The court decided that this was never Ireland’s money to tax in the first place.

The commission had argued that the profits Apple earned all over the EU and beyond which moved through Irish registered companies should all have been taxed here. And that by not doing so Ireland had granted an illegal advantage to Apple – in effect had given it state aid.

But think about it for a minute. Why should the profits made from the sale of an iPhone in Germany – designed in California and made in China – be payable in Ireland? The commission ruling was that because this profit was booked in an Irish registered company ( though not one that was tax resident here ) the tax should have been paid here – though it did say that some other EU countries or the US might stake a claim to some of it.

The court found that the argument that the tax should have been paid in Ireland was plain wrong. It said that the commission was incorrect to argue that all the Apple profits made outside North and South America were all taxable in Ireland, even though the money had passed through Irish companies.

The commission had simply not shown that the Irish branches had undertaken all the activities and functions and exercised the strategic control which would have justified this. Clearly they didn’t – the shots were called in Cupertino. And with subsequent changes in US tax law which means big US multinationals cannot hold profits earned offshore for years without paying tax, the US is where much of the tax will now be paid.

‘Comprehensive defeat’

This is a big blow for the European Commission. The court threw out now only its argument that Ireland offered illegal state aid to Apple, but also a subsidiary argument that the tax rulings from the Irish Revenue Commissioners made methodological errors. It was , according to Peter Vale, head of international tax at Grant Thornton, “a comprehensive defeat for the Commission.”

Margrethe Vestager, who had been strident in her promotion of the decision, said the commission would consider the ruling, so it is not yet a given that it will appeal. In Dublin, the Government had hoped that the court would find at least partially in its favour, but the decision to throw out both of the key planks of the commission’s argument was a big win for the State’s legal team and that of Apple.

The court’s decision that the €13 billion tax was never owed here in the first place also takes some heat out of this politically. There had been controversy over the decision to appeal in the first place – given the boost the money would have given to the exchequer and the growing controversy over the tax practices of the major multinationals.

Apple – and other companies – have used complex structures to pay little tax for many years on money earned outside the US. Changes in international – and US – tax law mean that this game has now changed and here the controversial double Irish tax structure at the heart of the Apple case will be no more from next December.

The corporate tax debate will continue, of course, and companies are still using their intellectual property assets as part of tax planning to cut their tax bills. The resurfacing of the Apple case now puts all this – and the Republic’s role – back in the spotlight.

The court has decided that nothing illegal happened in the Apple case , but that does not mean that the tax avoidance tactics which multifunctional have applied over the years were acceptable, either. And the details of the Apple case and how it used the double Irish tax structure are a classic and not very pretty tale of tax avoidance.

Dark hints

The Apple decision will add to the debate on how this is tackled and keep Ireland in the spotlight, with dark hints from Brussels in recent days of new measures to examine how countries like Ireland do business. Whether the court’s view that the tax ruling at the heart of the Apple case were “incomplete and occasionally inconsistent” gives them any avenue forward remains to be seen.

There have been changes in international and Irish tax law in recent years, in response to reform negotiations at the OECD. However, the next – and crucial – round of these talks is in trouble.The Government here will breath a big sigh of relief over the latest judgement, but will know that bigger battles lie ahead.

And what of the €13 billion? Well, to use another Father Ted phrase, that will remain “resting in our account” for now until it is clear whether the Commission will appeal the decision. Either way, the likelihood that the Irish exchequer will ever benefit from it now looks very small.