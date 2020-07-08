Covid-19: IDA expects 40% drop in foreign direct investment due to pandemic

Covid-19 is likely to hit the multinational investment on which the Republic relies heavily to create jobs, State agency IDA Ireland warned on Wednesday.

IDA, responsible for attracting multinationals to the Republic, said 132 overseas companies likely to create up to 9,600 jobs had pledged to set up operations here so far in 2020.

However, Martin Shanahan, IDA chief executive, pointed out that global foreign direct investment was expected to fall by up 40 per cent through this year and 2021.

“There is absolutely no room for complacency,” he warned. “The global economic climate within which we are now all operating remains extremely challenging, with international forecasting bodies predicting significant impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on global growth, trade and on foreign direct investment flows.”

He added that the Republic’s solid performance in attracting investment over the last five years had put the State in a strong position.

Record employment

Going into 2020, IDA client companies employed more than 245,000 people, a record for multinationals and ahead of Government targets set for the agency.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, noted that IDA client companies had shown real resilience in responding to the pandemic.

Medtronic in Galway increased the production of ventilators to meet global demand from 200 a week at the end of February to more than 1,000 by the end of last month.

Mallinckrodt Pharma and micro-chip maker Intel donated protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers, he added.